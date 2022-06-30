India and England will continue their rivalry as the two teams meet each other in the rescheduled 5th Test of the series. The clash will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham from July 01, 2022 (Friday) onwards as the teams aim for a win. So ahead of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2022, we bring you the Birmingham weather over the next five days and the pitch report from the Edgbaston Stadium. Rohit Sharma Still Not Ruled Out Of 5th Test Against England, Confirms Rahul Dravid.

India lead the series 2-1 and are on the cusp of a historic Test series in England. The Men in Blue will be hoping to either hold on to their advantage or extend in this game. Meanwhile, England are coming off a whitewash of World Test champions New Zealand, and hope that they can get back on level terms courtesy of their newfound aggressiveness. India vs England 2021-22 Test Series Recap: Watch Video Highlights of Each Match Ahead of Rescheduled Fifth Test in Birmingham.

Birmingham Weather

Birmingham Weather (Accuweather.com)

It is typical England weather in Birmingham over the next five days during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2022. There are huge chances of rain in the first two games of the match but the next three days are much better for a game of cricket.

Edgbaston Stadium Pitch Report

With rain expected to play a part, the pacers will get decent help from the pitch in the early days, Chasing teams also have a good record at the venue. The strip at the stadium is bowling friendly, hence, skippers are expected to bowl first after winning the toss.

