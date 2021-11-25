Beijing [China], November 25 (ANI): Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has further expanded the Note 11 lineup with a 4G version of the vanilla Redmi Note 11.

As per GSM Arena, this isn't just a 4G-only variant of the Redmi Note 11. It's actually a Redmi 10 with one less camera on the rear.

That means you get a Helio G88 SoC, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, and a 6.5" FullHD+ LCD with 90Hz refresh rate, which can automatically switch to 45Hz when you are reading something and 60Hz when watching a video.

The screen has a punch hole for the 8MP selfie shooter, and the camera island on the back houses 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units. There's no 2MP depth sensor we have on the Redmi 10.

The Redmi Note 11 4G features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IR blaster.

Keeping the entire package up and running is a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The smartphone also supports 9W reverse wired charging and ships with a 22.5W power adapter.

The Redmi Note 11 4G comes in three colours and has two memory options - 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB priced at CNY999 (USD 155) and CNY1,099 (USD 170), respectively.

The smartphone will go on sale in China starting December 1, but its availability in other markets is unknown. (ANI)

