Telangana Cabinet Opposes CAA, Appeals Centre to Abrogate It

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Telangana Cabinet has decided to pass an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolution in the state Assembly, it also requested the Centre to abrogate the Act. The decision to pass an anti-CAA resolution in the state Assembly along the lines of Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday."The state Cabinet appealed to the Union Government, not to discriminate on the basis of religion for according Indian Citizenship. It requested that all religions must be treated as equal before the law. Cabinet further requested the Central Government to take measures to abrogate the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 which will lead to discrimination on the basis of religion while granting citizenship and thereby jeopardising secularism envisaged in the Constitution," according to a release by the CMO.The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

