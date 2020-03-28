Telangana Reports First COVID-19 Death: Total Positive Cases Rise to 67

Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A 74-year old man became Telangana's first coronavirus fatality as samples of him taken after his death two days ago tested positive for the infection on Saturday as the total number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 67, state Health Minister E Rajender said.

The city-based man had a travel history to Delhi and been suffering from breathing problems since March 20 and collapsed in his house on March 26. He was declared brought dead at a corporate hospital here the same day.

"It was only after his death we came to know that he was positive for coronavirus," he added.

The Minister said the man had initially taken treatment locally and was rushed to the corporate hospital.

"The hospital authorities have informed us about his death as mandated by the government (for suspected cases). After tests, he was coronavirus positive case," Rajender told reporters.

He said the family members of the deceased are currently under quarantine.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 67, including one death and one discharge, he added.

The Minister said the number of cases in the state have gone up during the past two days with more people from two families, including that of the deceased, testing positive.

Sources in the corporate hospital said the man had been to Delhi and came back on March 17 by air and was having left eye infection since then and taking treatment for it at a local hospital.

Later, he developed cough and shortness of breath and had taken some antibiotics in the house before collapsing on March 26 past 10 pm.

After he was declared dead on arrival by the emergency response physician, on suspicion that he might be affected by coronavirus, they took swab samples adopting all precautions as mandated, the sources said.

Five staff who were in close contact with patient have been quarantined and are doing well, they added.

Rajender said out of those under treatment, ten have tested negative in fresh tests and after one more test they will be discharged.

He appealed to people not to attend congregated religious prayers to avoid large gatherings and ensure social distancing.

The minister said additional medical infrastructure was being created as part of precautionary measures for tackling COVID-19 in case of requirement.

The government has already declared state-run Gandhi Hospital as full-fledged hospital and another two medical facilities partially for coronavirus treatment, he said.

According to him, the number of persons under quarantine is reducing day by day. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)