Telefunken Launches New Smart TVs in India

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Telefunken announced two new smart TVs in the Indian market - TFK39HDS and TFK43QFS.The TFK39HDS is a 39-inch model smart HD TV while the TFK43QFS is a 43-inch full HD smart TV. As the official release notes, the TVs are powered by a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and run Android 8.0. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports 2 USD ports and 1 optical output. The TFK39HDS is priced at INR 17,990 and the TFK43QFS is priced at INR 20,990. Both models are available with several leading offline stores and come with one-year of warranty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)