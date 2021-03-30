Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's sci-fi espionage thriller Tenet will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film will hit the streaming platform in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs on Wednesday, Amazon said in a press release. Tenet: New Posters Of the Christopher Nolan Film Featuring an Intense John David Washington Released Ahead of Its August Release.

Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at the centre, the film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy. Tenet marked Kapadia's Hollywood debut. Is Tenet a Sequel to Inception? Here's What John David Washington Has to Say!

The Warner Bros film, originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, opened in theatres of 70 countries last August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grossing over USD 363 million worldwide, Tenet released in India in December 2020.

The film is currently nominated for two Oscars -- best achievement in visual effects and best achievement in production design -- at the 93rd Academy Awards, to be held on April 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)