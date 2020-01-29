That's How We Do It: Virat Kohli After Sealing T20I Series Against New Zealand

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): That is how we do it, said India skipper Virat Kohli after sealing the five-match T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday.Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "That's how we do it! #NZvIND."India won the third T20I against New Zealand in the Super Over at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Both the teams scored 179 runs in their allotted 20 overs which forced the match to go into the Super Over.Batting first in the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17 runs in the over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. However, Rohit Sharma's heroics in the Super Over handed India a victory.With this victory, India have gained an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series. The fourth T20I between both teams will be played on January 31. (ANI)

