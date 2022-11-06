Film producer Boney Kapoor recalls the success of his movie Mr. India starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in lead roles. It became the second highest-grossing film of 1987 with an iconic dialogue ‘Mogambo Khush Hua' that is even remembered today by the people. Mili First Look: Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Producer Boney Kapoor Unveils the First Look of the Upcoming Movie! (View Pic).

But the most interesting aspect of the movie was the story in which a poor street violinist and philanthropist suddenly gets a watch or a cloaking device and after wearing it on his wrist, he becomes invisible. Boney shares some interesting behind the scene moments while shooting for the film during a time when there were no VFX facilities.

"Mr. India is one such movie where not a single shot was produced during post-production. Everything that you watch in the film was shot on camera. We had a wonderful team headed by Anup Patil who had great expertise and did major research and development. For instance, if you remember the Hanuman sequence it was completely shot manually on camera as it is because I was not a fan of post-production special effects those days, so I planned to avoid it as much as possible. So it took us around 380 days to finish shooting the film. The song 'Kate nahin kat te' itself took 21 days to shoot."

In a conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, he further shares why it took 21 days to shoot just a song. "For 'Kate Nahin Katte', we had prepared a red set model, and it was decided that the song will only have Sri. But after the recording, Anil requested that he should be a part of the song. It was going to be a super hit song. So we made last-minute changes by adding the red glass house and the red mirrors to cleverly picturise that Anil is singing the song. We also constructed another glass house on another floor to get the perfect lighting."

"It was also the first time a wind machine was used so that the hair and Sri's saree flowed properly. There was not even a slight skin show, but the choreography and music made the song sensuous and created a vibe for the entire generation. From the lighting to props and setups, everything would take time to create this masterpiece. Also, Sri fell sick during the shoot for 2-3 days but still shot the song with a temperature," adds Boney, who appeared on the comedy-based reality series The Kapil Sharma Show along with his daughter Jahnvi Kapoor for the promotion of Mili.

