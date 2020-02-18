There Would Be No Dearth of Buses in Delhi Soon: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday assured Delhiites that soon there would be no dearth of buses in the national capital.

"It did take time. But finally we were able to overcome all obstacles. So, buses have started arriving," he said in a tweet.

"I can assure all Delhiites, soon there won't be any dearth of buses," Kejriwal added.

At present, there are around 6,000 buses plying in the city.

In the "guarantee card" released in the run-up to the recent assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 kilometres.

