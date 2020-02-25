Thiago Silva out for Three Weeks Due to Injury

Paris [France], Feb 25 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain faced a major blow as they will be without Thiago Silva for an 'estimated' three weeks due to his injury.Silva picked the injury during the Ligue 1 clash against Bordeaux on February 24. The match was only in its 17th minute when the player was forced to leave the ground."Thiago Silva, who came off during the game against Bordeaux, has a right thigh lesion. He's estimated to return in three weeks, depending on how the injury progresses," the club said in a statement.PSG had registered a 4-3 win over Bordeaux in the match and have taken a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 table. The update on Silva also means that he is likely to miss PSG's second leg of Champions League against Dortmund which will be played on March 12. (ANI)

