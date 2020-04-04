Three Maoists Gunned Down in Encounter with Security Forces in Jharkhand

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): An encounter broke out on Saturday between Maoists and CRPF on Khunti-Chaibasa border area in Jharkhand, which led to the killing of three militants and seizure of huge cache of arms and ammunitions, police said."An encounter broke out on Khunti-Chaibasa border in Jharkhand. Violent Designs of Maoists neutralised by 94-Battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand Police. Dead Bodies of 3 Mahila Naxals, 3 Weapons, huge hoard of Ammunitions, IEDs and other Battle Arsenals recovered during ensuing search," Jharkhand Sector CRPF tweeted. (ANI)

