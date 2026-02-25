VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25: Sakra World Hospital, India's first 100% FDI-funded tertiary care hospital, today launched its integrated and advanced Institute of Cancer Care and Blood Disorders, a dedicated centre aimed at delivering precision-driven, technology-enabled and patient-centric cancer and hematology care under one roof. Guided by the philosophy "Helping the Body -- Healing the Soul," the institute will place strong emphasis on compassionate care, clear communication, and continuity across every stage of treatment. The institute was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Guest Sri Aravind Limbavali, Former Minister of Forest, Government of Karnataka and Former MLA.

The newly launched institute brings together end-to-end oncology services, including medical oncology, surgical oncology, breast oncology, haematology, anaesthesiology, critical care, and advanced surgical specialties, supported by modern diagnostics and multidisciplinary tumour boards. This integrated model ensures coordinated decision-making and personalised treatment pathways tailored to individual patient needs. The initiative marks a significant step in Sakra World Hospital's commitment to improving cancer outcomes through early diagnosis, precision treatment, and holistic care.

Speaking at the launch, Sri Aravind Limbavali, Former Minister of Forest, Government of Karnataka and Former MLA, said, "Sakra Hospital has consistently served our constituency with commitment and compassion, especially during the challenging times of COVID. In a rapidly growing region where timely access to healthcare is critical, the launch of the Oncology Department is a significant step forward. It strengthens local healthcare infrastructure and ensures that advanced cancer treatment is available closer to home for our community."

Dr Vineet Gupta, Director & Head - Institute of Cancer Care and Blood Disorders, Sakra World Hospital, said, "Advances in medical research and technology have significantly improved cancer outcomes, with many cancers today being highly treatable when detected early. In India, cancer incidence continues to rise, with over 14 lakh new cases reported every year, yet a large proportion of patients still present at advanced stages due to delayed diagnosis and low awareness. Timely detection, supported by education and access to quality care, can make a decisive difference. Cancer care today demands a collaborative and personalised approach, and through this institute, we aim to deliver evidence-based treatments, seamless coordination across specialities, and compassionate care that addresses both the clinical and emotional needs of patients and their families."

The institute will focus on organ-specific oncology, minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, chemotherapy, supportive and palliative care, and long-term survivorship programmes, ensuring continuity of care from diagnosis through recovery and beyond. Strong emphasis will also be placed on preventive oncology, patient education, and community awareness initiatives to promote early detection.

Highlighting the hospital's vision, Mr Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital, said, "The launch of the Institute of Cancer Care and Blood Disorders reinforces Sakra's focus on combining Japanese precision, advanced medical technology, and clinical excellence to deliver globally benchmarked healthcare in India."

Mr Kei Iiyama, Deputy Managing Director, Sakra World Hospital, added, "The institute aligns with Sakra's strategy of building integrated, high-acuity centres that address the growing burden of complex diseases. By bringing multidisciplinary expertise, advanced technology, and streamlined care pathways together, we aim to improve clinical outcomes while enhancing efficiency and accessibility in cancer care delivery."

Echoing this, Mr Lovekesh Kumar Phasu, Group Chief Operating Officer, said, "With cancer cases rising steadily, there is a pressing need for integrated institutes that reduce treatment delays and improve coordination. This institute is designed to provide patients faster access to expert opinions, advanced therapies, and comprehensive support under one roof."

The launch event also featured the unveiling of the institute board, launch of a dedicated web page, introduction of the specialist team, and patient stories, underscoring Sakra's commitment to trust, transparency, and patient-first care.

With this initiative, Sakra World Hospital further strengthens Bengaluru's oncology ecosystem, reaffirming its commitment to delivering quality, accessible, and outcome-driven cancer care.

About Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru:

Sakra World Hospital is the first multinational corporation (MNC) and 100% FDI hospital in India, a Japanese company run by Secom and Toyota Tsusho Corporation. It is situated in Marathahalli on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is a 350-bed hospital that offers medical treatment in all areas, including emergency and trauma care, Cardiac sciences, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, Renal science, Rehabilitation, orthopaedics, women's and children's health, and neurosciences. There are 15 integrated modular operating theatres (OTs) with cutting-edge, modern technology, including an OR integration solution that allows video input from various sources, including surgical cameras, periphery cameras, and MIS cameras, to be recorded, saved, and shown.

