Tihar Jail Inmate, Who Tried to Commit Suicide, Dies in Hospital

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, who tried to commit suicide inside the Tihar Jail here, died at a hospital on Friday, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh. He was convicted in a POSCO Act case, a senior jail official said.

He tried to commit suicide by hanging himself in the toilet around 3 pm on Wednesday, the officials said.

He was immediately brought down by the warden and other inmates and rushed to the DDU hospital. On Friday around 11.45 am, he has died, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)