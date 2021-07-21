Actor Tisca Chopra is all set to direct a feature film. The shooting of the project will likely take place by the end of this year. For the unversed, Tisca has earlier helmed a short film, titled Rubaru. On donning multiple hats, she said, "It may be because I get bored easily, or maybe the fact that I do get diverse ideas about many things that require different platforms. However, I enjoy the fact that I am able to flip from one thing to something totally different." Tisca Chopra Talks About Teenage Girl Issues Like Puberty as She Promotes Her Book ‘What’s Up with Me?’

Tisca feels lucky on getting different opportunities to explore different things so far. "I enjoyed directing Rubaru, and now I am looking very much forward to directing my first feature film directorial by year-end. Writing comes naturally to me, and I feel privileged that my publishers have had faith in me and keep giving me a chance to write. Acting, of course, is my mainstay, my bread and butter. Tisca Chopra Shares Her Mother’s Recipe of ‘Love and Lotus Stems’, Gets Nostalgic about Childhood.

o yes, luckily I have had a chance to dabble in very many things. I seem to have the energy for all of them, and I enjoy them all, so why not do them all," she added. On the acting front, Tisca has multiple projects in her kitty including 'Penthouse', 'Secret', 'Screwdriver', 'Kakasparsh' and 'Rashna: The Ray of Light'.

