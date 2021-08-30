Congratulatory messages have poured in for gold medalist Avani Lekhara from several members of the Indian film industry. "Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal. What a debut," Akshay Kumar tweeted. On Monday, Avani became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. She finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. She won the gold in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event. Bhavina Patel Wins Silver at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Other Celebs Laud the Historic Win!

Congratulating Avani on her feat, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "A gold-en moment for India! Hats off @AvaniLekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at #TokyoParalympics." South superstar Mahesh Babu also expressed his happiness on the same. "An incredible feat in Indian sports! Congratulations on your historic win @AvaniLekhara and on becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the #Paralympics Super proud of you," he posted on Twitter. Can Neeraj Chopra’s Gold Win at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Attract Bollywood Towards Athletics?

Celebs Laud Avani Lekhara's Historic Feat

Akshay Kumar

Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye 🎯and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal 🏅What a debut! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zBzCWGFm7X — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 30, 2021

Mahesh Babu

An incredible feat in Indian sports! Congratulations on your historic win @AvaniLekhara and on becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the #Paralympics Super proud of you! 🙌#Tokyo2020 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 30, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan

A gold-en moment for India! Hats off @AvaniLekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at #TokyoParalympics#Paralympics #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/tsWoApdUzk — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 30, 2021

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's Instaggram Story For Avani Lekhara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's Instaggram Story For Avani Lekhara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instaggram Story For Avani Lekhara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Heaping praises on Avani, Vicky Kaushal penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram Story. He posted, "Congratulations Avani for this historic win. What a debut! What a star." Host-actor Mini Mathur is all praises for Avani.

"This is so inspiring," Mini wrote on her Instagram Story while congratulating the young girl. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Yami Gautami, Arjun Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi among others have also extended their greetings to Avani on her golden win.

