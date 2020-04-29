Tope Warns of Action Against Doctors Not Joining COVID-19 Duty

Nashik, Apr 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the licences of those doctors, who have not reported for duty despite being deputed for COVID-19 work, might be suspended.

He was here to take a stock of the COVID-19 situation, public health and administrative measures to curb the spread of the virus.

So far, 205 coronavirus positive cases have been detected in Nashik district, of which 182 were found in Malegaon town alone. The number of deaths due to the infection in the district is 12, all from Malegaon.

Talking to reporters here, Tope said, "The situation Malegaon is not yet out of control and all the necessary help has been provided. As many as 100 doctors have been appointed there, but some doctors have not joined the duty yet."

"District collectors have enough rights under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. If these doctors do not join duty, then their licences should be suspended," the minister said.

Tope said that reports of swab samples of patients, which remain pending for 10-15 days, might come negative.

"Therefore, the swabs of suspected patients that have been pending for a long period should be taken again. Precaution should be taken that the reports of swab samples should not be delayed for long," he said.

He also called for starting of fever clinics.

"For this, the services of private doctors and hospitals should be taken if needed," he said.

Tope said that in view of the paucity of health officials and employees in Malegaon, the Deputy Director, Health, has made available the services of the department staff on deputation, he said.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Collector Suraj Mandhare, Divisional Commissioner Rajaram Mane and other officials were present for the meeting.

