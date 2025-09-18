): Nazriya Nazim, wife of actor Fahadh Faasil, is set to collaborate with actor Tovino Thomas for the untitled Malayalam film directed by Muhsin Parari.

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Muhsin Parari shared a 'call for audition' poster which featured the lead cast of the film and the director's name. It is jointly written by Muhsin Parari and Zakariya. From the World of ‘Lokah’: Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas’ Character Posters Out! DQ Confirmed As ‘Odiyan’ in Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen’s Superhero Film (View Pics).

The movie is produced under the banner of AVA Productions, Maargaa Entertainment and The Writing Company. While sharing a casting call poster, Mushin Parari wrote, "Looking for actors for an upcoming Malayalam movie starring Nazriya Nazim & Tovino Thomas, directed by Muhsin Parari and written by Muhsin Parari & Zakariya."

Casting Call for Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim’s New Film – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mu_Ri (@parari_muhsin)

Tovino Thomas started this year with highly anticipated films, including Identity and L2 Empuraan. He played the role of Jathin Ramdas in the film.

L2: Empuraan was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. The film, which starred Mohanlal as the iconic Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Abraam, was released earlier this year. Prithviraj reprised his role as Zayed Masood with an extended screen time in the sequel.

The sequel also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh. The film

The first instalment, Lucifer, was a massive success, with Mohanlal's portrayal of the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally winning hearts worldwide. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

He will also be seen in superstar Yash's film Toxic, which is set to release in theatres next year. It is the much-awaited return of actor Yash after his blockbuster KGF 2 in 2022.