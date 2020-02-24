Two Arrested for Raping Minor in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Loni Katra area here, police said on Sunday."A case was registered after we received the rape complaint. Two accused have been arrested. We are investigating the matter. Medical examination of the victim is being done," ASO Barabanki, RS Gautam told ANI.Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

