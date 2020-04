Two Arrested for Selling Cigarettes Online During Lockdown in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Bengaluru City Crime Branch has arrested two persons for selling cigarettes online, amid the lockdown.The Crime Branch has seized cigarettes worth Rs 30,000 from their possession. A case has been booked against the two accused persons, Akhtar Mirza and Tabuddin Mohiddin who were selling the cigarettes online in the name of "Moonlight Delivery" by registering a mobile number. The two accused men had 450 different brands of cigarettes in their possession. A nation-wide lockdown has been imposed till May 3 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)