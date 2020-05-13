Two Deaths, 41 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Telagana

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI) Two deaths and 41 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday,pushing the number of cases in the state to 1,367.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 34 with the fresh deaths, a government bulletin said.

As many as 117 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 939.

The number of people undergoing treatment for the virus stood at 394, the bulletin said.

Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, while 10 others are migrants who returned to the state, it said.

