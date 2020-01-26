Two-month-old Baby Girl 'kidnapped' from Residence in City

Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) A two-month-old baby girl was on Sunday allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified person from her residence in Beliaghata area in the eastern part of the city, police said.

The incident happened at around noon on Sunday when a man barged into the flat in Beliaghata police station area, an officer said.

It occurred when the baby was at home with her mother while her babysitter was on the terrace, he said.

"An unknown youth rang the bell. When the infant's mother opened the door, he hit her and rushed to the room where the baby was kept, picked her up and fled," the officer said.

A search has been launched for the infant and the security guard and the babysitter are being questioned, he said, adding that nobody has been detained yet.

"The security guard is claiming that he was not at the gates when the incident occurred. We are trying to draw a sketch of the youth by speaking to the baby's mother. We have formed a special team for investigating the case," the officer added.

