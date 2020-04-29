Two More Persons Die After Consuming Wild Mushrooms

Shillong, Apr 29 (PTI) Two more persons died on Wednesday, days after three families consumed wild mushrooms at a village along the Indo-Bangla border in West Jaintia Hills, taking the total number of deaths to four, officials said.

A total of 18 persons from three families at Lamin village under Amlarem civil sub-division were critically ill after consuming the wild mushrooms, they collected from a nearby forest.

Village headman Golden Gashnga said the two deceased have been identified as Synran Khonglah (16) and Lapynshai Khonglah (28). Both of them are siblings of Katdilia Khonglah (26), who passed away along with his neighbor Morison Dhar (40) on Sunday.

Synran and her brother Lapynshai succumbed to the sickness at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on Wednesday, he said.

Two other siblings of Katdilia, Mariaba and Amstrong are still undergoing treatment at NEIGRIHMS while 7 year-old boy was referred to Woodland Hospital, Shillong.

Three others being treated at Jowai civil hospital, Ialong.

