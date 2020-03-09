Two People Test Positive for Novel Coronavirus in Pune

Pune, Mar 9 (PTI) Two people from Pune in Maharashtra tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on Monday evening, a health official said.

Samples of a man and a woman having history of travelling to Dubai tested positive in evening, said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Both of them are currently admitted at the civic-run Naidu Hospital, he added.

