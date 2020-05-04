Two Trains Leave for Lucknow and Jaipur from Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) The Central Railway on Monday ran two special trains carrying stranded migrants to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from Akola and Bhiwandi stations, respectively, officials said.

The train carrying nearly 1200 migrants departed at 6 pm for Lucknow from Akola in east Maharashtra, about 605 kms from here. Another train left for Jaipur from Bhiwandi station in Thane district at 9:55 pm.

"Total 1192 migrants from Akola, Vasim, Yavatmal and Amravati with their families left for Lucknow in this special train. All the migrants were stuck in Akola and neighbouring areas since the lockdown came into force in March and they were desperate to return to their home states," said Nilesh Apar, sub-divisional officer, Akola district.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the end-to-end Shramik special train left for Lucknow carrying the registered and nominated passengers by the state government.

