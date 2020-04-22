Uddhav Thackeray Urges Centre to Arrange Special Trains for Migrant Workers Stuck in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that if the Central government is anticipating a rise in transmission of COVID-19 cases then it must arrange special trains for sending back the migrant workers, stuck in Maharashtra, to their native places. Thackeray also requested the Centre to issue guidelines in this regard by Apil end. "If the Central government is anticipating a rise in transmission of COVID-19 between April 30 and May 15, then it must consider if it can utilise the time at hand to arrange for special trains to send them back home and issue guidelines about this by April-end," said Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office in a statement.He further said that around 6 lakh migrant workers in the state are being provided with food, shelter and medical assistance in relief camps set up across Maharashtra. The Chief Minister also mentioned that as migrant workers are staying away from their families, the current situation is taking a toll on them."Approximately 6 lakhs migrant labourers are being provided with food, shelter and medical assistance in relief camps, set up across Maharashtra by the government. However, in such times staying away from their homes and families is taking a toll on them," the CMO added. On April 18, the Maharashtra government had allowed over one lakh migrant sugarcane workers to go back to their villages after a medical check-up.According to the authorities, all the arrangements for their travel and food have to be made by the sugar factory owners.A large group of migrant workers had gathered at Bandra station demanding permission to return to their native states after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 5,218 after 552 cases were reported on Tuesday, the state health department said. (ANI)

