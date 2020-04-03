UK Police Deploy Drone in Hunt for Missing Indian-origin Man

World. (File Image)

London, Apr 3 (PTI) Police in the UK have deployed a drone as part of its search operation for an Indian-origin man who was reported missing by his family this week.

Jasvir Leader, 58, has a medical condition and it is believed he left his home in the city of Leicester without any of his regular medication.

Leicestershire Police is appealing to the public for any information on the whereabouts of Leader, described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim, with greying short dark hair and wearing glasses.

"He may be wearing a dark green bomber jacket, woolly hat, dark trousers and shoes," the police said in its missing person's appeal on Thursday, when the drone was deployed to assist in their ongoing search.

The police said it is out of character for Leader to be missing and, as time passes, officers and his family, who lodged the formal missing person's report on Wednesday, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

"We are extremely concerned for Mr Leader's welfare and we are appealing for public help to find him. We urge anyone who knows where he might be or thinks they have seen a man matching his description to get in touch," said Sergeant Julie Graham, from the Missing Persons' Team at Leicestershire Police.

As part of their enquiries, officers have been visiting addresses in the area close to Wilberforce Road where Leader was last seen on Saturday, and are trawling through local CCTV footage as they try to establish his whereabouts.

