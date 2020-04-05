UK Reports 708 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest in One Day

World. (File Image)

London [UK], April 5 (ANI): The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in the UK has exceeded 4, 313 with at least 708 new deaths in last 24 hours, the largest one-day rise since the start of the outbreak as confirmed by Department of Health and Social Care.The total number of cases in the UK as on Saturday is 41, 903, a rise of 3,735 cases in the last 24 hours as well.According to, Department of Health and Social Care, a total of 4,313 people have now died in the UK. In a press briefing on Saturday, cabinet minister Michael Gove said that "a 5-year-old with underlying health conditions was among those who had died." (ANI)

