Kyiv, February 23: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday he would be ready to give up the presidency if it brought peace and NATO membership. Speaking at a forum of government officials in Kyiv marking the three-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said he would step down if doing so would achieve a lasting peace for his country under the security umbrella of the NATO military alliance.Russia Launches Record Number of Drones Into Ukraine on Eve of War’s 3-Year Anniversary, Says Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If to achieve peace, you really need me to give up my post, I'm ready,” Zelenskyy said in response to a journalist's question on whether he'd trade his office for peace. “I can trade it for NATO." Zelenskyy's comment appeared to be aimed at recent suggestions by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that elections should be held in Ukraine despite Ukrainian legislation prohibiting them during martial law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)