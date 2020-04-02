UP: 32 Injured as Inmates Clash with Prison Staff in Etawah District Jail

Etawah (UP), April 1 (PTI) As many as 14 prison staff members and 18 inmates were injured in the district jail here as they clashed with each other on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The inmates attacked the prison staff with sticks and stones when they were being sent back into their barracks, Jailor Raj Kishor Singh said.

Fourteen prison staff members, including Deputy Jailor Jagdish Singh, sustained injuries in the attack, he said.

The staff used mild force to control the situation, in which 18 inmates were injured, he added.

Head Constable Purushottam Singh and inmate Chunna Numberdar suffered head injuries, Singh said.

Investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

