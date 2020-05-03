UP Govt Announces Rs 50 Lakh for Col Ashutosh Sharma's Kin

Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, and announced Rs 50 lakh and a job for his kin.

Colonel Sharma was from Bulandshahar in UP. The state government will also build a 'Gaurav Dwar' in his memory in village Parwana, an official statement said.

The officer was among five security personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area.

