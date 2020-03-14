UP Guv Prorogues UP Legislative Assembly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday prorogued the Uttar Pradesh 17th Legislative Assembly, which had commenced from February 13.Principal Secretary, Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey issued a press note regarding the same. "The first Session of the year 2020 of the Uttar Pradesh 17th Legislative Assembly, which commenced from February 13, 2020, and was adjourned sine die at the close of its sitting on February 28, 2020, has been prorogued by the Governor with immediate effect on March 14, 2020," he said. (ANI)

