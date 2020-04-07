UP Jal Shakti Minister Donates Rs 1 Cr to State COVID Care Fund

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Uttar Pradesh COVID Care Fund.The Minister has given this money from the 'Vidhan Mandal Vikas Nidhi'.Singh has written to district collector in Lucknow in this regard for the fund to be used in procuring medical equipment for the treatment of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)