US Blocks Russia-sponsored UNSC Statement on Incursion in Venezuela: Dmitry Polyanskiy

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], May 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States blocked a Russia-proposed UN Security Council draft press statement on the recent incursion into Venezuela, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a statement.Earlier on Wednesday, Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council meeting that Russia had disseminated a press element on the situation in Venezuela."This is the draft proposed by Russia to be adopted after UN Security Council VTC [video teleconference] today. No accusations, only support of basic common things," Polyanskiy said on Wednesday evening. "It was killed by the [US mission to the United Nations] within 9 minutes from the start of the silence procedure."On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities said an attempted maritime invasion by militants from Colombia had been prevented but has resulted in the death of eight militants killed and the detainment of several others. One of the detained individuals, US citizen Luke Denman who works for the security firm Silvercorp USA, said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and bring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to the United States.The draft statement rejected the use of force as stipulated by the UN Charter and reaffirmed relevant resolutions on Venezuela. It also called for the situation to be resolved without interference, by Venezuelans, within the framework of the UN Charter and the country's constitution with full respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)