New York, November 21: An Indian businessman who is one of the world's richest people has been indicted in the US on charges he duped investors in a massive solar energy project in his home country by concealing that it was facilitated by alleged bribery. Gautam Adani, 62, was charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday with securities fraud and conspiring to commit securities and wire fraud. Rahul Gandhi Displays Safe Box With Poster of PM Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, Explains ‘Real’ Meaning of BJP’s ‘Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain’ Slogan (Watch Videos).

He is accused of defrauding investors who poured several billion dollars into the project by failing to tell them about more than USD 250 million in bribes paid to Indian officials to secure lucrative solar energy supply contracts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)