Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, November 18, took sharp digs at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan as he went on to expose the 'real' meaning of it. In his unscathed attack, Gandhi accused the party of prioritising the interests of business tycoon Gautam Adani over the people of Maharashtra. At the press briefing in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi put on a show by pulling two posters out of a safe. The first featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Adani with the caption 'ek hai toh safe hai', while the second displayed a map of the Adani Group’s controversial Dharavi redevelopment project. Manipur Unrest: LoP and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Narendra Modi To Visit Violence-Hit State, Says ‘PM Must Work Towards Restoring Peace and Healing in the Region’.

Rahul Gandhi Displays Safe Box With Poster of PM Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani

Gandhi Explains ‘Real’ Meaning of BJP’s ‘Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain’ Slogan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)