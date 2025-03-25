Pueblo, March 25: A Colorado woman has been arrested after authorities said some of her over 50 dogs attacked and killed her 76-year-old mother. Jessica Hoff, 47, was arrested on Friday in connection with the February death of LaVonne Hoff, who had dementia and required 24-hour care, according to the Pueblo County sheriff's office. Greater Noida Woman Drinks Milk From Cow Bitten by Rabid Stray Dog, Dies of Rabies Within Days.

The office said Jessica Hoff left her mother at home alone in Colorado City while she did errands on February 3. Later that day, deputies found LaVonne Hoff unconscious and several dogs running loose along with about two dozen other dogs and seven birds that were in cages, the sheriff's office said. A search of the home and another property owned by Jessica Hoff nearby found a total of 54 dogs, several of them in poor health. The dogs and birds were found in unsanitary conditions and were seized by animal control, the sheriff's office said. Dog Attack in Kerala: Rabid Dog Attacks 30 in Kannur; Victims Undergo Treatment.

Jessica Hoff, who was in jail on Monday, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against her, according to court records. She is being represented by a lawyer from the public defender's office, which doesn't comment on its cases to the media.

