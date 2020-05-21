Use of Plasma Therapy Successful, Claims Pune Hospital

Pune, May 21 (PTI) The first experimental use of plasma therapy for treating a COVID-19 patient has been successful at Pune's state-run Sassoon general hospital, a senior doctor claimed on Thursday.

A 47-year-old woman, who had co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, hyperthyroid and obesity and who was in critical condition, was given convalescent plasma therapy twice on May 10 and 11.

"The condition of the patient improved and her repeat tests following the 14-day period came out negative. The woman has been shifted out of COVID ward and will be given discharge soon," said Dr Murlidhar Tambe, the dean of Sassoon Hospital.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure where plasma from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient.

The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 develops antibodies. When injected into the blood of another patient, these antibodies are supposed to help that person fight the infection.

