Jalaun, January 22: Three people were killed and as many were injured when their car lost control on a sharp turn and crashed into a tree here, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred around midnight near Sajakar Khera on the Churkhi-Orai Road, a police officer said. Circle Officer (Kalpi) Awadhesh Kumar Singh said six people -- Lakshman Singh (25), Vinay (26), and Raghav (18), Rishu (28), Hariom (25), and Dhirendra (22) -- were en route to attend a wedding in Orai, Jalaun district from Rajpur in Kanpur Dehat.

"As they reached the sharp turn near Sajakar Khera, the vehicle lost control due to the sharp bend and collided with a tree. The car then fell into a deep ditch and since it was late night, there were no passerby," he said.

"However, some people travelling in an unidentified vehicle stopped upon hearing their cries for help and alerted the Churkhi police station about the accident," Singh added.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and took the injured to the Orai Medical College. Laxman, Vinay and Raghav were declared dead upon arrival by doctors, the officer said. The injured, Rishu, Hariom, and Dhirendra, are in a critical state and are undergoing treatment, he said.