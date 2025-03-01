Chamoli, March 1: A total of 33 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been rescued, officials said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, State Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman said, "33 workers have been rescued. Two of the 57 workers had gone on leave, so there were only 55 workers there." Meanwhile, the efforts to rescue 22 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers are underway.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is continuously reviewing the ongoing rescue operations, from the CM's residence. CM Dhami is also in continuous touch with the officials present at the rescue operations. The Uttarakhand government on Friday issued helpline numbers for people to get assistance or information related to the avalanche. Uttarakhand Avalanche Update: 32 Construction Workers Rescued in Chamoli District, 25 Still Trapped in Snow.

According to the Uttarakhand government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), people are encouraged to contact the helpline numbers, which are being operated through the state emergency operation centre of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority. The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll Free No: 1070. Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Defence Minister Speaks to Uttarakhand CM Assures Assistance.

33 Road Construction Workers Rescued, 22 Still Trapped

Rescue operations intensified after a massive avalanche struck near #Mana village in #Uttarakhand’s #Chamoli district. A total of 55 workers were trapped under the snow, out of which 33 have been safely rescued, while efforts continue to locate the remaining 22. pic.twitter.com/IJiTHm3Mz3 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 1, 2025

Avalanche in Chamoli District On the intervening night of 27/28 Feb 25, an avalanche occurred in the upper reaches of Chamoli District on Road Mana-Manapass being constructed under BRO The labour camp set up by the contractor at 4 Km from Badrinath on Mana Pass Road got buried… pic.twitter.com/3IWxN6VdMp — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) February 28, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Dhami and assured that the government's priority was to safely evacuate the people trapped in the incident. "Spoke to Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Dhami ji, DG ITBP, and DG NDRF regarding the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Our priority is to safely evacuate the people trapped in the accident," he said.

