Uttarakhand Govt Puts Army, Paramilitary Forces on Alert with Regard to Coronavirus

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): In view of coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Uttarakhand government has put army, paramilitary forces and NCC on alert in the state. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh conducted a meeting in this regard with officials on Army and Paramilitary forces.Singh said, "As coronavirus is declared as National Disaster, so the government has put different departments on alert. In this regard, discussions were held with Army, paramilitary forces and NCC regarding the resources available with them so that quick action could be taken in any emergency situation arises due to coronavirus." (ANI)

