Uttarakhand Schools to Remain Closed Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Fears

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): All schools in Uttarakhand will remain closed till March 31 in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official statement said on Thursday."All schools, including pre-primary, primary, secondary, high school and intermediate, in the state to remain closed till March 31, 2020, in view of the coronavirus pandemic," Uttarakhand School Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said in the statement issued in Hindi.It said that the educational institutes, where board examinations are being held, will be allowed to remain open as long as the examinations are underway.The secretary said that the coronavirus is spreading around the world and positives cases of the infection have been identified in several states, adding that several preventive measures are being undertaken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.This comes after at least 73 people were tested positive for coronavirus in India. (ANI)

