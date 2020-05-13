Vande Bharat Mission: 146 Indians from Kuwait Reach Mumbai

World. (File Image)

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 13 (ANI): Air India special flight with 146 stranded Indians from Kuwait departed landed in Mumbai on the sixth day of Vande Bharat Mission.The Ahmedabad-bound flight landed at Mumbai airport around 9:30 pm. The flight will soon leave for Ahmedabad soon."AI-990 Kuwait-Ahmedabad carrying 146 pax on board departed at 1453 hrs local time. Mumbai touchdown expected at 2100 hrs IST," Indian embassy in Kuwait tweeted.India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.Over 8,500 Indians have already returned till today's morning and more flights are underway, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet. (ANI)

