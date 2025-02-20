New Delhi, February 20: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Thursday marked the 10-year anniversary of his acclaimed film "Badlapur", directed by Sriram Raghavan. "Badlapur", which released on February 20, 2015, starred Dhawan in the role of a man called Raghu who seeks to exact revenge on two criminals who killed his family years ago. Varun Dhawan Suffers Injury: ‘Border 2’ Actor Takes to Social Media To Inform Fans About Deep Cut on His Finger (See Pic).

"A special film marks a decade #sriramraghavan #dineshvijan @maddockfilms," Dhawan wrote on his Instagram Story. The action thriller, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Divya Dutta and Radhika Apte, was produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

"Badlapur" was a successful and acclaimed career turnaround for Dhawan who had at the time starred only in romantic-comedies, including his 2012 debut "Student of the Year" and "Main Tera Hero". Dhawan was last seen in the 2024 action film "Baby John".