VHP Distributed 7 Lakh Food Packets to Needy Till April 2, Says Milind Parande

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) secretary-general Milind Parande on Saturday said that VHP, through its nationwide organisational network, has been engaged in relief work across the country amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.He also said that VHP has distributed seven lakh food packets to people and served dry food to more than one lakh families till April 2."Since March 26, VHP has started helpline facility in every state of the country. In many states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab, this arrangement has also been done up to the district level," Parande said."Due to the nationwide necessary lockdown, the economically weaker sections of society are facing difficulties. As per the information received till April 2, VHP has distributed seven lakh food packets to people and separately served dry food to more than one lakh families," he added."At over 2,500 places across the country, these service activities are going on with the observance of government guidelines such as social distancing," Parande stated, adding that more than 15,000 VHP workers are engaged in this service work.Moreover, preventive materials like safety masks and sanitisers have been distributed to more than 40,000 people."Various relief works such as arrangements of milk for children, food for security personnel and sanitation workers engaged in duty, potable water for them and daily food supply for all patients in many hospitals in many cities are going on in association with many temples, gurdwaras, Derasar (Jain Temples) and other social and religious organisations," Parande said. (ANI)

