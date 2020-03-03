Viacom18 Launches Voot Select to Take on Netflix, Hotstar

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Media firm Viacom18 on Tuesday said launched a subscription-based streaming service 'Voot Select' for Indian audiences as it looks to tap into the burgeoning digital content market in the country.

The service - which will compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video as well as offerings from Star India (Hotstar) and Zee (Zee5) - has been priced at Rs 99 a month and Rs 999 for annual subscription.

"We are looking at a premium user base for Voot Select. On the back of 100 million monthly active users, we are looking at both the current subscriber base of Voot and also acquiring the premium customers who are already consuming subscription content on OTT (over the top media service)," Viacom18 Digital Ventures COO Gourav Rakshit told PTI.

Voot Select is available on Android and iOS with access to 4 screen simultaneously, he added.

Rakshit said VOOT is seeing usage across genres with demand for regional content growing at a fast pace.

"Above 50 per cent of viewers on Voot are female. With the vast content library of Voot Select, we are targeting everyone who is looking to experience stories that are worth sharing. We are looking at the future and are confident of the overall subscriber base growing," he added.

Voot's app previously was primarily advertisement-driven and contained content from its television channels.

Voot Select will bring content from Viacom18's extensive portfolio of channels on the digital platform 24 hours before the episodes debut on TV. It will also house more than 30 originals, global content through partnerships with international studios, more than 1,500 Bollywood and regional language movies and stream over 35 live TV channels.

"Voot is the outcome of Viacom18's vision to create a future-ready digital business catering to the evolving digital entertainment needs of every Indian. It is with this focus and a content first approach that we have built Voot Select as a premium platform providing an enhanced viewing experience for our users," he said.

Online content consumption in India has seen massive growth with data plans becoming more affordable. Data rates in India are among the cheapest globally.

This has helped OTT players in the video and audio streaming space expand their foothold in the Indian market. They have introduced services at various price points to woo Indian users.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)