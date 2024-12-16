New Delhi, December 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to soldiers as India commemorated Vijay Diwas to mark the surrender of Pakistani forces to the Indian Army in 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. Modi said in a post on X, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us." Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to ‘Extraordinary Valour and Unshakable Spirit’ of Indian Armed Forces.

"This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)