Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the courage and sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces on Vijay Diwas 2024, marking India’s historic victory in the 1971 war. In a post on X, he wrote, “Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit.” Vijay Diwas commemorates the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops on December 16, 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. PM Modi said that the sacrifices of these soldiers will forever inspire generations and remain a proud chapter in India’s history. Vijay Diwas 2024 Quotes and Images: Netizens Share Wallpapers, Messages, Sayings and Posts to Mark India’s Victory Over Pakistan in 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi Pays Tribute to 1971 War Heroes

Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India’s historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2024

