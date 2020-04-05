Virus: 3 Kin of 93-year-old MP Man Test Positive in Barwani

Barwani (MP), Apr 5 (PTI) Three persons, including a 13-year girl, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a senior official said, adding they were kin of a 93-year-old man who had arrived here from UAE on March 13 and died on March 30.

The elderly man, a resident of Sendhwa here, had died in an Indore hospital and it is not known whether his samples were tested for coronavirus at the time, District Collector Amit Tomar said.

"The three who tested positive on Sunday are his relatives. They comprise a 13-year-old girl, two women aged 74 and 40. They were placed in isolation after the 93-year-old man died," he informed.

