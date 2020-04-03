Virus: Yemeni Man Spits at Mumbai Cops Enforcing Lockdown

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) A 27-year-old Yemeni national was booked for allegedly spitting at police enforcing the coronavirus outbreak related lockdown in Dongri area of south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened near Rehman Shah Baba dargah on Thursday evening, he said.

"He was loitering in the area and when a police team quizzed him. This man spat at, abused and manhandled one of the personnel. We booked him under IPC, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures Order and handed him over to his father," the official said.

