Vivo to Mandate Non-factory Workers to Work from Home from Monday

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Smartphone maker Vivo will mandate work from home for its non-factory workers from Monday to fight against spread of coronavirus.

"Starting March 23rd, Vivo has mandated 100 per cent work from home for its employees functioning at the Gurgaon office. Vivo will continue to follow the government's directive and advisory on the situation to ensure well-being of all employees," a company statement said.

Vivo did not comment on provision that it has made for employees working in manufacturing plant located in Greater Noida but said that it has been following the government advisory and has implemented all precautionary measures to ensure well-being and safety of its employees.

"Restriction on both international and domestic travel, thermal screening of all individuals entering vivo premises, as well as staggered work from home for teams across functions have been implemented. Alcohol based sanitizers have been placed at all sections and an advisory on safe hygiene practices has been shared with all employees," Vivo spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

The PM also appealed all establishment to not salaries of employees in the present scenario.

IT industry body Nasscom took the lead and asked government to modify rules to help employees in the sector to work from home.

Both IT and telecom ministries have made required changes and issued advisory to allow employees work from home in order check risk arising from the outbreak of deadly coronavirus which has killed over 11,000 people globally.

